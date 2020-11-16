Draft electoral rolls released in districts

‘Voters may check their names and addresses’

TIRUNELVELI

The district has 13,16,762 voters including 6,45,494 men, 6,71,179 women and 80 other voters as per the district’s draft electoral roll was released here on Monday ahead of the Assembly elections to be held before May 2021.

Of this, electors in the age group of 18 – 19 or first-time voters are 8,489 and remaining voters are 13,08,273, said Collector V. Vishnu while releasing the draft electoral roll in the presence of representatives of political parties.

When the draft electoral roll was released on February 14 last, the district had 13,30,118 voters including 6,52,154 men, 6,77,888 women and 76 other voters. As applications were received for addition / deletion of voters and correction of names / address of the voters between February 15 and October 31 last, 5,008 voters – 2,365 men, 2,626 women and 17 others - were added.

At the same time, 18,364 voters – 10,660 dead, 3,039 double entries and 4,665 shifted electorate – were deleted from the voters’ list, leaving the electorate strength of 13,16,762 now.

“Since the draft electoral roll will be on display at Offices of Revenue Divisional Officers, taluk offices, polling stations, village panchayat offices and residents’ welfare associations in the Corporation limits, the voters may check their names and addresses,” said Mr. Vishnu, who also flagged off voters’ awareness vehicle from the Collectorate.

When asked about the voters of the same family living in a house being accommodated in different booths, Mr. Vishnu said it would be rectified through ‘booth rationalization’ on getting representations from the aggrieved electorate.

DMK’s Tirunelveli city district secretary Abdul Wahab said the poll officials, while receiving applications for deletion of voters, should ask the person submitting the application to submit the copy of the death certificate of the person whose name is to be deleted from the voters’ list. “Since there is room for mass deletions of names, the officials should accept the applications for deletion of names only if the applications are submitted along with the death certificates. Pressing this demand, the DMK has already submitted a petition with the Chief Electoral Officer,” Mr. Wahab said.

Reiterating these views, S. Kasi Viswanathan, district secretary of CPI, said the application for shifting of voters should be endorsed by the Revenue Inspector or the Village Administrative Officer concerned. He also suggested that a 24 X 7 complaint cell should be created at the Collectorate to receive complaints pertaining to the discrepancies in the electoral roll and render appropriate remedy.

Tirunelveli city district president of Congress K. Sankarapandian said all the Forms required for addition, deletion and shifting of voters should be made available in adequate numbers in the places where the electoral roll updation is made.

Special camps for submitting applications for addition, deletion and shifting of names will be held on November 21 and 22 and December 12 and 13 in all polling stations across the district. Due to the pandemic, the applicants may also submit their application online through www.nvsp.in along with supporting documents.

Thoothukudi

Collector K. Senthilraj released the draft electoral roll that shows that the district houses 14,44,432 voters including 7,07,905 men, 7,36,397 women and 130 other electorate. In the earlier electoral roll released on February 14 last, the district had 14,50,689 voters.

While 3,518 voters were added to the electoral roll during the continuous revision between February 14 and October 31 last, 9,775 persons were deleted.

Tenkasi

The draft electoral roll for Tenkasi district, which was released by Collector G.S. Sameeran showed that the district has 12,91,681 voters including 6,34,450 men, 6,57,191 women and 40 other voters. When the draft electoral roll was released on February 14 last, the district had 13,03,438 voters, including 6,40,488 men, 6,62,764 women and 55 other electorate.

During the revision, 15,065 voters were deleted while 3,438 new voters were enrolled.

Kanniyakumari

Kanniyakumari district has 15,20,935 voters, including 7,63,148 men, 7,57,598 women and 189 other voters, according to the draft electoral roll released by Collector M. Aravind in Nagercoil on Monday.

As per the draft electoral roll released on February 14 last, the district had 15,29,159 voters including 7,67,360 men, 7,61,613 women and 186 other voters.

During the revision of electoral roll, 3,599 names were added while 11,823 persons were deleted.

Barring Kanniyakumari, women voters outnumber the men voters in other southern districts viz. Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts.