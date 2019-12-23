Draft electoral rolls of four districts released

TIRUNELVELI

As per the draft electoral roll released on Monday by District Revenue Officer B. Muthuramalingam, the district has 13,02,222 voters, including 6,39,435 men, 6,62,720 women and 67 other voters.

Following the inclusion, deletion and corrections made online based on the applications received from the voters between March 26 and December 6 last, the district’s Tirunelveli, Ambasamudram, Palayamkottai, Nanguneri and Radhapuram Assembly constituencies now have 13,02,222 voters.

As the month-long special summary revision is being taken up till January 22, 2020, addition and deletion of voters can be done by submitting appropriate applications. Special camps will also be conducted in all polling stations on January 4, 5, 11 and 12 for this purpose. Apart from addition and deletion of voters from the voters’ list, applications for corrections can also be submitted. Moreover, transfer of voters within the constituency and enrolment of non-resident Indians can also be done during the special summary revision.

The neighbouring Tenkasi district has 12,77,366 voters, including 6,28,818 men, 6,48,522 women and 26 other voters in Sankarankovil (Reserved), Vasudevanallur (Reserved), Kadayanallur, Tenkasi and Alangulam Assembly segments.

Before the bifurcation, the composite Tirunelveli district had 25,67,775 voters on March 26 last.

If the electorate have any grievance, they can register complaints with Election Cell (0462 – 2501181), Revenue Divisional Office, Tirunelveli (0462 – 2501333), RDO Office, Cheranmahadevi (04634 – 260124) and RDO Office, Tenkasi (04633 – 222212).

Kanniyakumari district has 14,91,949 voters, including 7,51,425 men, 7,40,347 women and 177 other voters in Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil, Colachel, Padmanabhapuram, Vilavancode and Killiyoor Assembly constituencies as on December 23, 2019.

Thoothukudi district has 14,18,245 voters including 6,95,726 men, 7,22,407 women and 112 other voters in Vilaathikulam, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Srivaikundam, Ottapidaaram (Reserved) and Kovilpatti Assembly segments.