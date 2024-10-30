Special summary revisions of electoral rolls began in Madurai district on Tuesday. Alongside, draft electoral rolls for the 10 Assembly constituencies were released by Collector M.S. Sangeetha in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties.

The district has 27,03,835 voters – 13,28,854 men, 13,74,690 women and 291 others.

The special summary revision exercise, to be carried out with January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date, would go on till November 28. The final rolls would be released on January 6.

As is the trend in the recent years, women outnumber men in all constituencies barring Usilampatti.

Madurai East constituency with 3,42,545 voters – 1,67,821 men and 1,74,657 women and 67 others, has the highest number of voters, followed by Tirupparankundram with 3,27,343 voters – 1,60,983 men, 1,66,323 women and 37 others. Madurai West has 3,04,957 voters – 1,50,421 men, 1,54,524 women and 12 others, and Usilampatti has 2,80,639 voters – 1,40,465 men, 1,40,167 women and 7 others, stands next in the order.

Tirumangalam has 2,79,618 voters – 1,35,800 men, 1,43,803 women and 15 others. Madurai North constituency has 2,48,824 voters – 1,21,419 men, 1,27,359 women and 46 others. Melur has 2,44,492 voters - 1,21,013 men, 1,23,467 women and 12 others.

Sholavandan (reserved) constituency has a total of 2,25,962 voters - 1,10,574 men, 1,15,369 women and 19 others.

Madurai South has 2,25,909 voters – 1,11,090 men, 1,14,769 women and 50 others.

Madurai Central has 2,23,546 voters – 1,09,268 men, 1,14,252 women and 26 others.

Applications seeking corrections and change of address can be submitted at the polling booths, taluk offices, revenue divisional offices, municipal and corporation offices and at the Collectorate.

Special camps for inclusion and deletion of names would be conducted on November 16, 17, 23 and 24. Those who would attain 18 years on the qualifying dates can apply for inclusion of their names in the voter list. After scrutiny of the applications received, the final voter list would be released on January 6, 2025.

The names of those who attain the age of 18 years in April, July and October would be included in the voter list in the respective quarterly and a supplementary list would be released during the beginning of every quarter.