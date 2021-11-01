Draft electoral roll released

Collector S. Visakan releases the draft poll roll in Dindigul on Monday.

01 November 2021 21:47 IST

THENI

Theni Collector K.V. Muralidharan on Monday released the draft electoral roll for the district comprising four Assembly Constituencies.

The Collector told reporters that the district had 11.27,932 voters, including 5,53,059 men, 5,74,678 women and 195 others. He said that the public from the four Assembly Constituencies namely - Andipatti, Periakulam, Bodinayakkanur and Cumbum can check for the names in the voter list through the designated locations.

He further said that persons with qualifying date as 1.1.2022 (18 years completed) can register their names for enrolling in the list either through online or by submitting suitable forms at the assigned offices. The Election Commission of India has ordered conduct special camps and during the period, all the eligible people should enrol.

The dates are November 13, 14, 27 and 28 respectively and the camps would function from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. On all other working days also, the public can approach the offices and submit their forms for inclusion, amendments in the names, addresses, change of address within or outside the constituency et al.

The Collector released the draft electoral rolls in the presence of recognised political party representatives. Sub-Collector S.A. Rishabh, DRO K. Ramesh, RDO Kousalya and officials participated.

DINDIGUL

S. Visakan, Collector, released the draft electoral roll for the district comprising seven Assembly Constituencies.

Speaking to reporters, he said that Palani, Oddanchatram, Athur, Nilakottai, Natham, Dindigul and Vedasandur were the seven ACs. The district had a total of 18,77,874 voters including 9,14,328 men, 9,63,349 women and 197 others.

District Revenue Officer V. Latha and other officers, representatives from the political parties were present.

RAMANATHAPURAM

Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat said that the district had 11,61,859 voters, including 5,77,750 men, 5,84,047 women and 62 others after releasing the draft electoral roll.

He said that the district had four Assembly Constituencies — Paramakudi, Tiruvadanai, Ramanathapuram and Mudukalathur.

SIVAGANGA

P. Madhusudan Reddy, Collector Sivaganga district released the draft electoral roll in the presence of senior officials from the revenue and election cell at the Collectorate.

He said that the district had 11,89,297 votes from Karaikudi, Sivaganga, Manamadurai and Tirupathur Assembly Constituencies.