Draft electoral roll released, women voters outnumber men in Madurai

October 27, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The total number of women voters in Madurai district exceeds men voters by 42,970, according to the draft electoral roll released by Collector M.S. Sangeetha at the Collectorate on Friday.

The Collector released the draft electoral roll in the presence of senior officials and the representatives of recognised political parties. She said that the total number of voters in the 10 Assembly constituencies was 26.37,601 - 13,40,169 women, 12,97,199 men and 233 others.

The 10 Assembly segments in Madurai district are: Madurai East, Madurai West, Madurai Central, Madurai South, Madurai North, Tirupparankundram, Tirumangalam, Usilampatti, Sholavandan and Melur.

Applications relating to inclusion, deletion and correction could be made. First-time voters are invited to apply for the voter identity cards. The public can also apply on the website www.nvsp.in, the voters helpline mobile application or voter helpline number 1950. Special camps will be held on November 4, 5, 18 and 19, according to a release issued by the district administration.

