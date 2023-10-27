HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Draft electoral roll released, women voters outnumber men in Madurai

October 27, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The total number of women voters in Madurai district exceeds men voters by 42,970, according to the draft electoral roll released by Collector M.S. Sangeetha at the Collectorate on Friday.

The Collector released the draft electoral roll in the presence of senior officials and the representatives of recognised political parties. She said that the total number of voters in the 10 Assembly constituencies was 26.37,601 - 13,40,169 women, 12,97,199 men and 233 others.

The 10 Assembly segments in Madurai district are: Madurai East, Madurai West, Madurai Central, Madurai South, Madurai North, Tirupparankundram, Tirumangalam, Usilampatti, Sholavandan and Melur.

Applications relating to inclusion, deletion and correction could be made. First-time voters are invited to apply for the voter identity cards. The public can also apply on the website www.nvsp.in, the voters helpline mobile application or voter helpline number 1950. Special camps will be held on November 4, 5, 18 and 19, according to a release issued by the district administration.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.