Draft electoral roll released; Tirunelveli has 13.68 lakh voters

October 27, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The district has 13.68 lakh voters as per the draft electoral rolls released by Collector K. P. Karthikeyan on Friday.

Of the 13,68,718 voters, the district has 6,69,490 men voters, 6,99,096 women voters and 132 other voters in Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai, Ambasamudram, Nanguneri and Radhapuram Assembly segments.

Special summary revision of the electoral roll has started from October 27 during which addition, deletion and changing votes within the Assembly constituency can be done by submitting appropriate forms with Block Level Officers (BLO) of the polling booth concerned. The applications with relevant supporting documents can be submitted to the BLOs of the 1,486 booths across the district between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. except holidays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, special summary revision camps will be conducted on November 4, 5, 18 and 19 for addition, deletion and changing votes within the Assembly constituency.

“Those who will complete 18 years on January 1, 2024 can submit their applications to become new voters,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

Those who cannot submit applications to the BLOs may do it by visiting www.voters.eci.gov.in or voter helpline mobile app. Any doubts regarding addition or deletion of votes or changing the votes to the nearest booth within the Assembly segment can be clarified by calling 1950, the Collector said.

District Revenue Officer M. Suganya and Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao were present.

As per the draft electoral roll released by Thoothukudi Collector G. Lakshmipathi, the district has 14,24,748 voters including 6,97,945 men, 7,26,593 women and 210 other voters, who will cast their votes in 1,622 booths.

Kanniyakumari district has 15,22,036 electorate including 7,61,883 men, 7,60,010 women and 143 other voters, who will exercise their franchise in 1,698 booths, said District Collector P.N . Sridhar while releasing the draft electoral roll.

In Tenkasi district, 13,03,062 voters including 6,38,731 men, 6,64,176 women and 155 other voters will cast their votes in 1,517 booths, according to District Collector Durai. Ravichandran.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.