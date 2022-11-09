Draft electoral roll released, Madurai has more women voters

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 09, 2022 22:24 IST

The total number of women voters in Madurai district exceeds men voters by 42,875, according to the draft electoral roll released by Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

The Collector released the draft electoral roll in the presence senior officials and the representatives of recognised political parties. He said that the total number of voters in the 10 Assembly constituencies was 26,35,238. Out of these: 13,38,950 were women, 12,96,075 were men and 213 others.

The 10 Assembly segments in Madurai district are: Madurai East, Madurai West, Madurai Central, Madurai South, Madurai North, Tirupparankundram, Tirumangalam, Usilampatti, Sholavandan and Melur.

The draft electoral roll would be displayed at the polling stations. Applications relating to inclusion, deletion and correction could be made. First time voters are invited to apply for the voter identity cards. The public can also apply on the website www.nvsp.in, voters helpline mobile application or voter helpline number 1950. Special camps will be held on November 12, November 13, November 26 and November 27.

Following the release of the draft electoral roll, the Collector flagged off an awareness rally. District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel and Revenue Divisional Officers were present.

