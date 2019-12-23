Draft electoral roll indicates women voters outnumber men in Madurai

Women outnumber men in nine out of 10 Assembly segments in Madurai, by 35,256 votes. This was revelaed when District Collector T. G. Vinay released the draft electoral roll for Madurai district on Monday. In nine of the 10 assembly segments, women outnumbered men.

The 10 assembly segments are: Melur, Madurai East, Sholavandan, Madurai North, Madurai South, Madurai Central, Madurai West, Thiruparankundram, Thirumangalam and Usilampatti.

The total number of voters from all 10 assembly constituencies is 25,88,981 including 12,76,784 men and 13,12,040 women voters. There are 157 transgender persons registered in the district draft roll.

Women voters outnumbered men by 35,256 votes. A sizeable difference was observed in Tirupparankundram, Melur, Madurai North, Madurai Central and Tirumangalam.

The District Collector said people can access to the draft electoral roll available at all the offices of local bodies in the district. “All additions, deletions and changes to the existing draft roll can be made between December 23 and January 22, 2020. The changes can be made through separate forms available with the offices,” he said. Those born before December 31, 2001 can apply to be part of the roll as well.

Special camps will be held on January 4, 5, 11 and 12 to ensure that the public are provided with assistance in the process of filling out forms. The final list will be published by February 14, 2020, the Collector said.