Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, on Thursday handed over appointment order to five doctors and 107 nurses who have been recruited on contract basis for COVID treatment.

Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan, Tenkasi MP, Dhanushkumar and Rajapalayam MLA, S. Thangapandian, inspected a COVID care centre being set up at a college in Srivilliputtur.