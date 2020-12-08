Doctors stage protest

08 December 2020 23:27 IST

Scores of members of Indian Medical Association staged a protest here on Tuesday against the move to allow Ayurveda doctors perform select surgeries.

The protest, led by Virudhunagar district branch of IMA secretary D. Aram and president M.A. Bose, expressed concern over the quality of training that could be imparted to Ayurveda doctors on surgeries based on modern scientific medicine.

“These days not even MBBS doctors perform surgeries, though they have exposure to surgeries. Only those undergo Master of Surgery in general surgery are doing surgeries. Things have gone to such an extent that super-speciality doctors are preferred for surgeries,” Dr. Aram said.

“If this is the situation, how can a postgraduate in Ayurveda with mere training on surgeries for a limited period of time can perform a safe surgery?” he wondered.

Modern scientific medicine in India is a mixture of best practices of the world medicine. “It has developed so much so that even patients from developed countries prefer treatment in India for its efficiency, accessibility and cost-effectiveness,” he added.

The move for mixopathy will badly affect the present medical tourism of India that brings in foreign exchange.

Office-bearers of IMA from Sivakasi and Rajapalayam branches Dr. Jawaharlal, Dr. Ganesan, Dr. Shanmugarajan and Dr. Venkatasubramanian took part.