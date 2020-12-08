Madurai

Doctors stage demonstration

Condemning the nod given for surgical practice by Ayurveda practitioners, members of Indian Medical Association staged demonstration here on Tuesday. Over 100 doctors participated in the demonstration organised on the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital premises.

The protesters said the permission given for surgical operations by the Ayurveda practitioners would cause “absolute commotion” in surgical procedures and could lead to loss of precious lives. The permission would pave way for the Ayurveda practitioners to perform ENT, ophthalmic, dental and general surgeries which would have very serious implications on the patients.

In Thoothukudi, similar agitation was organised on the Thoothukudi Medical College premises.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2020 11:25:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/dr/article33283025.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY