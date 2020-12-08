Doctors stage demonstration

Condemning the nod given for surgical practice by Ayurveda practitioners, members of Indian Medical Association staged demonstration here on Tuesday. Over 100 doctors participated in the demonstration organised on the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital premises.

The protesters said the permission given for surgical operations by the Ayurveda practitioners would cause “absolute commotion” in surgical procedures and could lead to loss of precious lives. The permission would pave way for the Ayurveda practitioners to perform ENT, ophthalmic, dental and general surgeries which would have very serious implications on the patients.

In Thoothukudi, similar agitation was organised on the Thoothukudi Medical College premises.