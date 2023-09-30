Dr. G. Venkataswamy Memorial Award 2023 conferred on Astrid E. Fletcher

September 30, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Madurai

Aravind Eye Care system conferred the Dr. G. Venkataswamy Memorial Award 2023 on Professor Astrid E. Fletcher at Aravind Eye Care Hospital in Madurai on Saturday, recognizing her contributions in the field of eye care and the impact she has created in the field through her research findings.

Mrs. Fletcher, who is an Emeritus Professor, faculty of Epidemiology and Population, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, serves as an expert advisor to the World Health Organization’s study group on Epidemiology and Prevention of Cardiovascular Diseases in the elderly, consultations in blindness prevention, among others.

Mrs. Fletcher, while speaking at the event on the topic, ‘Working with Communities: Beliefs and Behaviour,” reminisced her times working along with doctors and staff of Aravind Eye Hospital among the rural population.

As a researcher, her works were focused on the older population, including screening for common disabilities and conditions, randomized trials of hypertension treatment, and epidemiological studies on cataracts and age-related macular degeneration. Her research encompasses both aetiology and health service utilisation of these condition in the United Kingdom, European and Indian settings.

In her collaboration with Aravind, she studied the barriers to eye care utilisation in southern India. In her study, Mrs. Fletcher, employing a mix of survey methodology and ethnographic and qualitative methods, found that less than 7% of those in need of eye care were utilising the eye camps. This revelation had prompted Aravind to explore innovative approaches to increase the uptake of eye care services in rural communities, leading to the establishment of vision centers.

Dr. P. Namperumalsamy, president-Govel Trust and Chairman Emeritus, and Dr. G. Natchiar, Director Emeritus presented the award. In addition, Thulasiraj Ravilla, Director- Operations, Dr. R. D. Ravindra Chairman and Dr. R. Kim, Chief Medical officer were present at the event.

