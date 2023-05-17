May 17, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, a leading chain of eye hospitals in India, has launched a state-of-the-art eye hospital here, its second facility in the city on the South Bypass Road here on Wednesday.

President of the Republic of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun inaugurated it in the presence of Dr. Amar Agarwal, chairman, Dr. Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals, and Prof. Dr. D. Lional Raj, Regional Head - Clinical Services, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Tirunelveli, senior consultants and hospital staff.

Equipped with cutting-edge technologies, the new hospital aims to extend the availability of its advanced eye treatment and consolidate its position as a premier provider of eye care services in this region.

The new hospital with 65,000 square feet built-up space is manned by 20 doctors, besides a paramedical and non-paramedical team of 50 staff members each.

Addressing the reporters, Prof. Amar Agarwal stated that the demand for advanced eye care was on the rise in Tamil Nadu.

“Currently, we run 39 hospitals in Tamil Nadu. As part of our expansion strategy, we will open 10 new hospitals and eight new Dr Agarwals Eye Clinics in the State within the next two years at an investment of ₹200 crore. The focus will also be on Tier II cities like Theni, Dindigul, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Karur, Ramanathapuram, Sivakasi, and Virudhunagar,” he informed.

Talking about the team and facilities of the new hospital, Prof. Lional Raj said, “The cutting-edge facilities and a team of highly skilled medical professionals will render exceptional medical care in the field of ophthalmology.”

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital network currently has 138 hospitals, out of which 114 are in India, and the rest in Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Madagascar, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.