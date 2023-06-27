DPR for Madurai Metro Rail will be ready in 10 days: Director (Projects)

June 27, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Madurai

Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Madurai Metro Rail would be prepared in the next 10 days before the deadline of its submission on July 15, said Chennai Metro Rail, Director (Projects), T. Archunan.

After an inspection of a few spots along the alignment of Tirumangalam-Othakadai Metro Rail Project here on Tuesday, Mr. Archunan said a crucial meeting to finalise certain issues on location of stations would be held by the Chennai Metro Rail team, led by its Managing Director, with the district administration, Divisional Railway Manager and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments here on Wednesday.

Stating that 90% of the DPR work had been completed, he said the extent of land to be acquired for the 31-km-long project would be known only after completion of the DPR work.

Mr. Archunan inspected the location of the depot planned at Thoppur, Madurai Railway Junction main entrance, North Masi Street and Tallakulam.

He said that Meenakshi Temple Metrol Railway station would come up on North Masi Street.

“We want it to be closer to the temple without affecting two temples in the vicinity on North Masi Street,” he added.

Besides, he inspected the Main Entrance of Madurai Railway Junction to study the integration of multi-modal transport.

He added that usually it would take one year for starting the actual construction work after finalising the DPR. While the construction of elevated structure (for 26 km) would take around 3.6 years, the work for constructing the underground structure (for 5 km) would take 4.6 years.