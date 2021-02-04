More DPCs to be opened

SIVAGANGA

04 February 2021 21:58 IST

Forty-three direct purchase centres (DPC) were functioning but the administration would open more based on the requirement, said Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy here on Thursday.

The Collector, who went around the DPCs at Tirupuvanam, Manamadurai, Tirupachethi and Surakulam, accompanied by officials from the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Regional Manager Uma Maheswari, AD Agriculture Padmavathi, he said the officials should interact with farmers and inform them about the availability of DPC in their villages.

Only when farmers sell their paddy at the DPCs, it would be meaningful and the government could ensure that there was no role for middlemen in any form. He urged the field level staff at the TNCSC and Agriculture department to educate farmers about the benefit of selling their produce with the DPCs.

The Collector checked the weighing scale at some DPCs and inquired about the infrastructure facilities available to stock the produce in a safe and secure manner.