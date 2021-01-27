DPC opened

27 January 2021 19:29 IST

TENKASI

Collector G.S. Sameeran on Wednesday opened a direct purchase centre at Puliyar village. According to a press release, following requests from the farmers, the government had directed the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation to identify the locations for setting up the DPCs.

With paddy harvest around, the district would have DPCs in over 10 locations, including Vadagarai, Shencottah, Achanpudur, Kadayanallur, Panpozhi, Puliyankudi, Sivagiri, Sundarapandiapuram, Keezhapuliyur, Chintamani, Alwarkurichi, Sivasailam, Ravanasamudram, Keezhambur, Sambankulam, Surandai, Nettur, Keezhapaavur and among others.

The Joint Director (Agriculture) Nallamuthu Raja, PA (To Collector) Agriculture Balasubramanian, Quality Control Manager from TNCSC Baskaran were present.