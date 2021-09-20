Dozen houses waiting for power connection for two decades

Residents of V. Shanmuganathapuram in Muthukulathor Taluk submitted a petition at the Collectorate in Ramanathapuram on Monday.

20 September 2021 19:30 IST

Ramanathapuram

Residents of a street in V. Shanmuganathapuram in Muthukulathor Taluk have been struggling to get domestic power connection and also proper pathway for a dozen of houses for the last 20 years.

After giving petitions to different officials for two decades, the residents again knocked at the door of the Collector on Monday. They handed over a petition to Collector J.U. Chandrakala.

“We have tried to draw the attention of the district administration on many occasions, but nothing has worked so far,” said B. Manikandan (29).

Since the houses are surrounded by wild growth infested with dangerous reptiles, the life of residents is often threatened by poisonous snakes that enter their houses at night.

“Since, it is pitch dark in our area, the snakes invade our houses after sunset,” he said.

His sister suffered a snake bite two months back and his brother fortunately escaped from a cobra attack last week.

The residents complained that they lived in houses constructed under Government housing scheme in 2000 and proper road and electricity connection could not be given to them as the pathway is in the possession of an individual for which he had been “wrongly” given patta.

The villagers wanted the district administration to act immediately before any loss of life.