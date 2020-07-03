Dowry row leads to double murder

Eral police have arrested three persons for murdering a woman and a youth at Sivakalai near here on Thursday night.
Police said Vignesh Raja, 22, of Sivakalai near Eral, had fallen in love with Sangeetha, 20, of the same village and married her on June 18. The girl’s family was initially against their getting married though they belonged to the same caste. It is alleged that Vignesh Raja demanded more dowry from Sangeetha’s family. Her brother A. Muthuramalinga Raja, 23, a cousin, Muthu Chudar, 19, and a friend, A. Arunachalam, 21, invited Vignesh to the bus stop for talks to sort out the issue.
An argument broke out and the three attacked Vignesh Raja who sustained cut injuries on his hand and ran for life towards his house. On seeing him, his parents Lakshmanan, 52, and Muthupetchi, 42, and cousin Arun Mahesh, 26, ran towards him to save the youth from the attackers. However, they also came under attack.
Vignesh’s mother Muthupetchi and Arun suffered grievous cut injuries and died on the spot. Vignesh and Lakshmanan suffered injuries and have been admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital where post mortem is to be performed on the bodies.
