Sudden downpour in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar

25 November 2021 21:36 IST

Heavy rain lashed various parts of Virudhunagar district since afternoon on Thursday that forced Virudhunagar district Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy to declare holiday for schools and colleges on Friday.

The district reported 52.55 mm of average rainfall in six hours between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

All the 12 rain gauge stations in the district recorded rainfall with the highest amount of 87 mm rain reported at Sattur followed by 75 mm in Srivilliputtur and 73 mm in Aruppukottai (till 8 p.m.).

With a near clear sky in the morning, the weather condition suddenly changed and the downpour started around 1.30 p.m.

An average of 31.09 mm of rainfall was reported in two hours as rain pounded between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. with Sattur recording 72 mm of rain followed by Rajapalayam 50 mm and Srivilliputtur 46 mm.

The downpour continued in several parts after intermittent drizzle and between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. another 17.15 mm of rainfall was reported in the district.

With students and office-goers caught unawares of the sudden downpour, they were forced to wade through water stagnating on the roads and streets in the evening.

Most of them could not escape from getting drenched as they had not carried umbrellas. Water logging in low-lying areas was reported in many parts as the rain continued for more than five hours in the district.

The District Fire Officer K. Ganesan said that no distress calls was received. However, the entire team of firemen along with equipment were kept on high alert, he said.

The gravity of rain suddenly came down after 6 p.m. with only 4.31 mm of rainfall reported till 8 p.m.

However, the drizzle continued in the district.