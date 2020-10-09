Downpour leads to water stagnation

A person wades through ankle-deep water at Tallakulam in Madurai on Friday evening.

Pedestrians and two-wheeler riders face hardship

Madurai

The heavy downpour on Friday evening resulted in water stagnation at major junctions and roads, leaving pedestrians and two-wheeler riders in a fix.

Water stagnation was reported in Goripalayam, Tallakulam, near Periyar Bus stand, KK Nagar and Munichalai.

The Secretary of Tamil Nadu Textile Merchants Association Ashraf Tayub said that water-logging was reported in core streets around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, where road works were undertaken by Madurai Corporation.

“People had to wade through ankle deep water on East Aavani Moola Street following the rains,” he said.

Mr. Tayub added that a woman reportedly fell inside a large pit, which was dug up on Jadamuni Kovil Street, after rainwater filled the pit on Friday evening.

“Since the northeast monsoon will commence within a short period, it is important that officials place caution boards near the pits that have been dug up to ensure the safety of the residents,” he added.

The streets of Chockalingapuram were flooded following the rains on Friday evening, said S. Sridhar Nedunchezhian, a resident. “The rainwater entered the shops and it took nearly three hours for the water to recede,” he said.

Mr. Nedunchezhian said that the problem has been present for many years now. “The main issue is that a water channel in the area now lies lower than the level of Bypass Road. So whenever it rains, the water tends to enter the low-lying Chockalingapuram. Though we have complained regarding the issue several times, no action has been taken regarding this,” he added.

An official of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation said that rainwater was stagnant near Periyar Bus stand on Friday evening.

City Engineer S. Arasu said that the Corporation officials pumped out stagnant water from streets around Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple after the heavy downpour. “All pits that have been dug up for road projects in the core streets around the temple will be closed by October 15 and the work will resume only after the completion of Deepavali festival,” he added.