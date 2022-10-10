Downpour leads to water stagnation in many places

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 10, 2022 21:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

At Yaanaikal causeway, vehicle users had a tough time navigating the knee-deep water. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue of waterlogging was persistent at major junctions and roads after the heavy downpour on Sunday night.

Streets around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, including Jadamuni Kovil Street, Avani Moola Street were inundated and people had to wade through the ankle deep water.

Water stagnation was reported near Periyar Bus stand, Munichalai, P.T.Rajan Road in Narimedu, Kannanendal and K.K. Nagar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vegetable sellers and customers at Central Vegetable Market in Mattuthavani faced a tough time navigating the slushy pathways.

P. Jamuna, a resident of Anaiyur, called for erecting caution boards near areas where UGD works were being undertaken on arterial roads as otherwise it was risky for commuters, especially during rainy nights.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Residential areas in Avaniyapuram faced waterlogging making it difficult for office-goers. M.S. Ponnusamy, president of Valar Nagar Resident Welfare Association complained that roads become worse during rains as they were dug up for UDG works. “As a result, heavy vehicles and cars get stuck in the slushy non-existent road,” he added.

Corporation officials pumped out stagnant water from the underpass near Yaanaikal causeway, though the knee-deep water did not deter vehicle users from using the stretch.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app