Downpour leads to water stagnation in many places

At Yaanaikal causeway, vehicle users had a tough time navigating the knee-deep water. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

The issue of waterlogging was persistent at major junctions and roads after the heavy downpour on Sunday night.

Streets around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, including Jadamuni Kovil Street, Avani Moola Street were inundated and people had to wade through the ankle deep water.

Water stagnation was reported near Periyar Bus stand, Munichalai, P.T.Rajan Road in Narimedu, Kannanendal and K.K. Nagar.

Vegetable sellers and customers at Central Vegetable Market in Mattuthavani faced a tough time navigating the slushy pathways.

P. Jamuna, a resident of Anaiyur, called for erecting caution boards near areas where UGD works were being undertaken on arterial roads as otherwise it was risky for commuters, especially during rainy nights.

Residential areas in Avaniyapuram faced waterlogging making it difficult for office-goers. M.S. Ponnusamy, president of Valar Nagar Resident Welfare Association complained that roads become worse during rains as they were dug up for UDG works. “As a result, heavy vehicles and cars get stuck in the slushy non-existent road,” he added.

Corporation officials pumped out stagnant water from the underpass near Yaanaikal causeway, though the knee-deep water did not deter vehicle users from using the stretch.