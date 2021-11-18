Downpour increases storage level in tanks in Tirunelveli district

MLA and State BJP vice-president Nainar Nagenthran showers flower petals in Maanur Big Tank near Tirunelveli on Thursday.

TIRUNELVELI

18 November 2021 19:11 IST

Though the sudden widespread downpour in the district crippled normal life for a while on Wednesday evening, it ensured huge influx of water into non-systemised tanks that played a crucial role in agricultural operations and augmenting groundwater table.

Following the widespread rain, Collector V. Vishnu visited marooned areas in Palayamkottai and ensured draining of stagnant water within an hour. Blocks in a few places were removed as the Collector began his visit to the affected areas.

Manakaavalan Pillai Nagar, one of the areas in Palayamkottai that would be badly affected during rain, heaved a sigh of relief in the early hours of Thursday as Corporation Commissioner B. Vishnu Chandran camped there.

“Since illegal structures have mushroomed in the cramped area, free flow of rainwater into the channel is hampered. Anticipating flooding during heavy rainfall, drainage channels were cleaned. The presence of officials in this vulnerable area further made the task easier,” said a Corporation official.

As the water inlet channel on the eastern side of Venthankulam around the new bus stand under renovation had been blocked, the temporary bus stand was badly affected. Stagnant water submerged even the first two steps of buses.

Meanwhile, the Nagercoil Highway-Anbu Nagar stretch was under water and that crippled the movement of buses completely for a while. Waiting passengers moved out of the temporary bus stand. The Corporation officials removed the block in the water inlet channel and the stagnant rainwater was drained into Venthankulam within an hour.

Manur Periyakulam, with a 1,120-acre spread to irrigate over 4,000 acres in 30 villages in Manur, Mavadi, Madhavakurichi and Ettaankulam panchayats, overflowed on Thursday after a gap of two years.

Tirunelveli MLA and State BJP vice-president Nainar Nagenthran offered special prayers in the waterbody and showered flower petals in the water along with farmers and MDMK’s social media coordinator ‘Minnal’ Mohammed Ali.

Since the tank, which would get water only after 19 irrigation tanks in Chittar irrigation system overflowed, now brimmed with water, the farmers were confident of a bumper crop during pisanam and advance kar seasons.

The widespread rainfall in Thoothukudi district has ensured overflowing of more than 90% of the irrigation tanks – both rain-fed and systemised. After six of the 24 shutters of Korampallam tank with a capacity of 228.56 mcft to irrigate 915.79 acres of land were opened on Wednesday night, water entered plantain groves around Athimarappatti after submerging the low-level bridge.

Rainfall

Rainfall recorded in the region was (in mm): Srivaikundam 94, Kayathar 91, Soorangudi 86, Palayamkottai 85, Kayalpattinam 80, Ambasamudram 65, Maniyachi 64, Cheranmahadevi 62, Nanguneri and Vilathikulam 60 each, Kadambur 50, Vaippar 47, Tirunelveli and Ottapidaram 42 each, Thoothukudi, Kazhugumalai, Kadalkudi and Kovilpatti 37 each, Kulasekarapattinam, Ettaiyapuram and Vedanatham 35, Tiruchendur 32, Radhapuram 29, Manimuthar dam 18, Sattankulam 14, Keezha Arasadi 13 and Papanasam dam 6.