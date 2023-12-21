Downpour hits power generation in TTPS; all five units to resume operations soon

December 21, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Power generation in all the five units of the Tuticorin Thermal Power Station has been hit following the heavy downpour here.

Following the downpour on December 17 and 18, power generation was stopped in all 5 X 210 units because of drastic fall in demand for electricity. When the rain stopped, steps were taken to restart the power generation. However, the rainwater stagnating in the TTPS hampered this.

Subsequently, Rajendran, Director (Operations) of Tangedco, arrived at TTPS to supervise the draining of the stagnant rainwater. “After the stagnant rainwater was pumped out, maintenance work is going on in all the five units. Power generation will resume in two units within the next few days. All five units will become operational subsequently,” said sources in the TTPS.