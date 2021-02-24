Doubling work on 37.5 km completed on Tirunelveli-Kovilpatti section

Madurai

Commissioner of Railway Safety to begin inspection on Friday

After commissioning the broad-gauge doubling work for 45 km around Vanchi Maniyachchi railway station in Julylast, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) that is executing the Madurai-Thoothukudi/Vanchi Maniyachi-Nagercoil section has completed doubling works on 27.5-km stretch between Kovilpatti and Tirunelveli railway stations.

Commissioner for Railway Safety will inspect the newly laid broad-gauge track between Gangaikondan and Tirunelveli railway stations for 14.5 km and between Kadambur and Kovilpatti railway stations for 23 km.

Commissioner of Railway Safety along with senior officials from RVNL and Madurai Railway Division will conduct the motor trolley inspection for two days from Friday and then take up speed trial on Sunday on both stretches.

“With this, the entire stretch of Kovilpatti-Tirunelveli section [64 km] will have a seamless double line,” a railway official said.

Train services are being operated on both the track on all three stretches around Vanchi-Maniyachchi – Gangaikondan, Thattaparai and Kadambur.

However, Madurai Railway division has proposed to suspend train operation on the existing broad-gauge section between Kadambur and Kovilpatti till September.

“By making use of the second [new] line, the division has planned to take up moorum blanketing work on 11.5 km stretch identified to have loose soil,” the railway official said.

Stating that the Madurai Railway Division had to impose permanent speed restriction of 70 kmph on the stretch due to the loose black cotton soil

As the section has been one of the most utilised one, the division could not take up the labourious work that required suspension of train operation for a longer period of time.

The division took up similar work on a 5-km stretch between Paramakudi and Sattirakudi railway stations making use of the COVID-19 lockdown. The entire soil for one metre depth was dug up and gravel were used to strengthen the soil.

A senior official from RVNL said that work on Thattaparai-Milavittan for seven km and Thullukkapatti-Tirumangalam section for 41 km was at an advanced stage. Work on the two sections would be completed by March 2021.