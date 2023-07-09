Double trouble for households as shallots take the tomato route

July 09, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MADURAI

It has been a double whammy for householders this past few weeks for just when they were getting used to buying tomatoes for ₹120 a kg, the price of shallots (small onions) has breached the ₹120-mark and is still going higher. Ubiquitous to south Indian cuisine, now the pricey shallots are being used sparingly in many kitchens.

In Dindigul wholesale onion market, about five months ago, shallots were being sold for ₹45 a kg then it slowly inched towards ₹70 and hovered there for sometime. The price suddenly shot up, when the supply dwindled.

The problem began when summer rains turned fickle. According to M. Marimuthu, joint secretary, Dindigul Onion Exporters Commission Agents Association, it used to rain in the ‘onion belt’ of Dharapuram, Andipatti, Batlagundu, Vedasandur and Udumalpet in May and early June. But it didn’t this year, but for a scanty rain in June-end. So, the cropping pattern changed. The sowing began late and the produce will only hit the market sometime next month.

Aggravating the short supply is the poor quality of shallots coming from Karnataka. With the southwest monsoon active in the region, bags coming from there are wet and soggy. Out of 1,500 bags (a bag contains 50 kg) coming from Mysore, only 300 bags are of good quality. The rest are soggy.

J. Shanmugam, a merchant, says first quality shallots are sold on Friday at the market for ₹145 per kg. By Monday it may even shoot up to ₹160. At Uzhavar Santhais, the second and third quality shallots are sold for ₹90.

Higher in Madurai

In Madurai, shallots are sold for nearly ₹170. Divya, a homemaker, says, “Only a few months back I bought shallots for ₹40. With the high prices now, I have no other option but to use Bellary (big) onions. Of course, sambar without shallots is no sambar at all, but then what can we do.”

It is a windfall for farmers and traders who have stocked shallots. As there are still people who are ready to pay any price for shallots, their stock is running out fast every day.

R. Mariappan, a trader, says the highest the price reached in the recent years was not more than ₹120. “We get a regular supply from places such as Andipatti in Theni district and Mysuru in Karnataka. Any short supply will be offset by a variety of shallots from Andhra Pradesh. However, this time, there is a shortage in all these places. This situation will prevail for at least a month more.

S. Kanagavalli, a homemaker, says usually a family buys 10 kg of shallots which will be used for three months. However, this time she has bought only two kg and says she will make do with it for the next three months. Shallots do add the zing to any dish, but then we have no other option but to use it sparingly.