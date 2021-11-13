13 November 2021 21:36 IST

MADURAI

A case of double murder was reported at Othakadai near here on Saturday night. Police said that they had identified one victim as Chellapandi of Madhichiyam. A senior officer, who visited the scene of crime, said that the gang comprising at least three persons had committed the heinous crime.

The CCTV footage from the nearby locations were being checked. The identity of the second victim was also not known so far.

