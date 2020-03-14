Double murder near Nanguneri

14 March 2020 22:11 IST

A seven-member armed gang killed two persons in Marungalakurichi near Nanguneri here on Saturday night.

As a result, tension prevailed in and around the bus stand and bazaar areas. As a precautionary measure, shops downed shutters and buses were suspended from entering the bus stand and bazaar areas.

A large posse of police personnel were deployed.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Arumugam (50) and his nephew Suresh (30) were murdered by a gang, which had come to an eatery outlet owned by Arumugam in two-wheelers around 7 p.m.

The gang attacked the duo with knives and aruvals, in which Suresh died on the spot, while Arumugam, who was rushed to the Tirunelveli GH, died on admission.

A senior police officer said that investigations revealed that the double murder appeared to be committed as a revenge crime. About two months ago, one Nambirajan was killed by an armed gang in Tirunelveli town after he had married a girl from other community. In that crime, one Chellathurai figured as a main accused. Chellaturai’s father was Arumugam and his aunt’s son happened to be Suresh, the police officer said.

Other angles to the heinous crime were also being examined. Special teams have been formed to nab the killers. A sniffer dog was deployed and finger prints and blood stain samples were lifted from the spot.