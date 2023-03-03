HamberMenu
Double-line operation in Madurai-Tirumangalam section commissioned

March 03, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

The second broadgauge line between Madurai and Tirumangalam was commissioned on Friday night after completion of a speed trial by Chief Administrative Officer, (Construction) V.K.Gupta.

With the commissioning of the new line for 17.20 km, double line operation is now available for 656.61 km between Chennai and Milavittan on Chennai - Thoothukudi route and 650 km between Chennai and Tirunelveli on Chennai - Nagercoil section.

The high speed trial run on Madurai - Tirumangalam down line commenced at 8.12 p.m. and the train arrived at Tirumangalam at 8.38 p.m. In the return direction, the the high speed trial on the up line was held between 8.49 p.m. and 9.13 p.m. Chief Project Manager, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, B. Kamalakara Reddy, and Divisional Railway Manager, P. Ananth, were present during the trial.

