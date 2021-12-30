Madurai

Double life term for two

The Mahila Court here has imposed double life sentence on two men for rape and murder of a woman near Saptur in Madurai district in 2013. The court has directed that the sentences would run concurrently.

Additional District and Sessions Judge S. Kirubakaran Mathuram sentenced K. Muthuraj and T. Muthuraj for the offences and imposed a total fine of ₹2.60 lakh on each. The two, who were relatives, had raped and murdered a woman, also a relative, in an agricultural land. They had thrown the body into a nearby well.


