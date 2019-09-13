Double life term for three

A court here has awarded double life imprisonment to three persons for murdering two owing to prior enmity. According to prosecution, S. Gurusamy, 43, of Veera Vaanchi Nagar in Kovilpatti, was selling pork in the area with the help of U. Shenbagaraj, 35, of Bharathi Nagar and K. Senthilkumar, 28, of Subramaniapuram, also in Kovilpatti. As the piggery caused insanitary conditions at Veera Vaanchi Nagar, A. Murugan, 45, and his relative M. Balamurugan, 36, both residents of the same area, forwarded complaints to the officials of Kovilpatti municipality and also filed a complaint with Kovilpatti West Police.

Since, Gurusamy was warned by the officials and the police, he, along with his assistants murdered Murugan and Balamurugan on November 6, 2013.

First Additional Sessions Judge Sivagnanam awarded life imprisonment to the trio for each murder. However, the sentence will go concurrently, the judge said.