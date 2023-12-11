Double life term for accused in double murder case in Virudhunagar

December 11, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST

Additional Sessions Court here on Monday awarded double life term to a person accused of murdering two persons here in 2015.

When the case came up for hearing, the Judge imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on M. Senthilkumar, 29, of R.R. Nagar.

According to prosecution, Senthilkumar had attacked with machete V. Mohan of South Street in Soolakkarai out of enmity. Mohan’s friends S. Parameswaran and B. Kannan tried to save Mohan.

However, Senthilkumar assaulted them also with the machete.

Mohan was killed on the spot and Paramasivam died of injuries.

Vachchakarapatti police registered a case in August 2015.

