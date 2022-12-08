Double life term for 2; lifer for six in murder case

December 08, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

Ramanathapuram

The Principal District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded double life sentence to two accused and life sentence to six others in connection with the murder of a retired TWAD Board Engineer, Tamilarasan, in 2015.

When the final hearing of the case came up, the Principal District Judge, G. Vijaya, gave double life sentence to the prime accused, Mathavamahesh and Selvam and imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000 each.

Other accused, Gopal, Srinivasan, Balayogesh, Vijayakumar, Muthuraja and Gobi, were given life sentence and a fine of Rs. 10,000 each.

According to prosecution, the engineer was mudered in revenge murder of Gopal’s brother, Sundaraj, in 2013.

Kenikarai police had registered the case and arrested the accused for murder and criminal conspiracy.