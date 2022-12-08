  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |Data | The 2022 Gujarat Election was not a tight race unlike 2017 polls

Double life term for 2; lifer for six in murder case

December 08, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Ramanathapuram

The Principal District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded double life sentence to two accused and life sentence to six others in connection with the murder of a retired TWAD Board Engineer, Tamilarasan, in 2015.

When the final hearing of the case came up, the Principal District Judge, G. Vijaya, gave double life sentence to the prime accused, Mathavamahesh and Selvam and imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000 each.

Other accused, Gopal, Srinivasan, Balayogesh, Vijayakumar, Muthuraja and Gobi, were given life sentence and a fine of Rs. 10,000 each.

According to prosecution, the engineer was mudered in revenge murder of Gopal’s brother, Sundaraj, in 2013.

Kenikarai police had registered the case and arrested the accused for murder and criminal conspiracy.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.