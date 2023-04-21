HamberMenu
Double life imprisonment for two migrant labourers

April 21, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A court here has awarded double life imprisonment to two migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh for murdering a security guard in an attempt to burgle a cooperative thrift society in 2011.

 According to prosecution, Janakiraman alias Siva, 48, of Karisalpatti near Alangulam and migrant labourers Sonu Kanwarlal Singh, 38, and his friend Narendrapal Singh Rajesh, 37, both from Uttar Pradesh, opened fire at Ramarajan, 47, who was the security guard at the cooperative thrift society in Naduvaipatti village under Thiruvenkatam police station, as he resisted the trio’s attempt to burgle the gold ornaments and cash in the society on October 25, 2011. Ramarajan died on the spot.

 Tirunelveli District Third Additional Sessions Court judge Panneerselvam awarded double life imprisonment to Sonu Kanwarlal Singh and Narendrapal Singh Rajesh on Thursday and the sentence will run concurrently.

 Since Janakiraman went underground after the crime, the case against him is pending.

