Double life imprisonment for lorry driver

THOOTHUKUDI

A court here has awarded double life imprisonment to a lorry driver for murdering his nephews.

According to the prosecution, lorry driver A. Jothi Muthu of Ayan Bommaiahpuram near Vilaathikulam, who is living with his wife Usha Rani, had son Simon Alphonse Michael, 14, and a daughter. He married his sister-in-law Mahalakshmi and had son Edwin Joseph, 9.

When Jothi Muthu’s younger brother and lorry driver Rathnaraj, 37, of the same village developed extra-marital affair with Mahalakshmi, he could not meet the woman quite often because of Simon Alphonse Michael and Edwin Joseph.

Upset over this, Rathnaraj took Simon Alphonse Michael and Edwin Joseph to a well near his village on March 22, 2020 and flung the boys into the well in which both drowned. After murdering the boys, Rathnaraj went underground.

While the body of Edwin Joseph was retrieved from the well on the same night when the relatives searched for the missing boys, the body of Simon Alphonse Michael was fished out by the conch divers from Thoothukudi on the next day.

The Vilaathikulam police subsequently arrested Rathnaraj for murdering the boys.

Second Additional Sessions Judge Philip Nicholas Alex on Thursday awarded double life imprisonment to Rathnaraj and ordered that the sentence would go consecutively until his death.