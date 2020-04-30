Dos and dont’s for feeding birds, animals

Animal Welfare Board of India has issued an advisory on feeding and treatment of birds and animals during COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, feeders should identify a place, preferably away from public movement, and time to feed the birds and animals. They should stick to the particular place and time.

The feeders should co-operate with the local authorities and follow the guidelines imposed during the lockdown.

A schedule of the feeding time and place should be handed over to the local police and residents’ welfare association.

Waste management norms should be strictly followed and after feeding animals and birds, the feeding trays or newspapers should be destroyed. The masks and gloves used at the time of feeding must be disinfected or destroyed. Residents should not scatter leftover food and instead it could be placed at one place for the animals.

The release states that: as per Article 51 A(g), it is the fundamental duty of every citizen to protect and improve the natural environment, including forests and wildlife. Animal and Birds do not spread COVID-19.

Therefore anyone who abandons or harasses animals out of fear of COVID-19 will be liable to be prosecuted under Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Staff of local bodies should also prevent needless fear among people regarding spread of the virus through animals.

A number of complaints on animal cruelty, including pet animals, were received during the lockdown period. Such inhuman behaviour shall be punishable. The police must act immediately whenever such complaints were made by public, feeders or animal welfare activists, the release added.