Dormitories to be opened at Venthankulam bus stand soon

December 20, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Corporation, for the benefit of travelers on a short visit, is all set to open a dormitory in Venthankulam new bus stand here.

While all the shops in the ground floor of the renovated bus stand have been occupied by traders who are eyeing ample business, the sprawling halls on the first floor are yet to be taken on lease by commercial establishments. Hence the Corporation has planned to create a dormitory for the benefit of travelers who otherwise have to spend minimum Rs. 600 as rent per day.

“We’ve planned to transform this hall into a budget-friendly dormitory with all traveler-friendly facilities. So it will be a win-win situation for both the visitors and the Corporation. While the visitors will enjoy a safe stay at an affordable cost, the unoccupied halls will start generating revenue,” said Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy who visited the bus stand along with Mayor P.M. Saravanan and other officials on Tuesday.

As per the plan, separate dormitories will be created for men and women with at least 150 beds in separate wings of the building with bathrooms, toilets and dressing room facilities. Another enclosure is being planned for accommodating families. All the dormitories will be fitted with CCTV cameras besides deploying men and women security personnel.

“We’re planning to fix the tariff at Rs. 150 per bed per day. Norms for staying in the dormitory will be strict as alcohol and smoking will not be allowed inside. Anyone troubling other occupants of the dormitory will be handed over to the police personnel deployed in the bus terminus with proper registration of complaint as it is paramount for ensuring the safety of every occupant. Once the dormitory becomes operational, functioning of round the clock shops on the bus stand premises will be ensured after discussing it with officials concerned,” said Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy.

After Pongal

If everything goes well and as planned, the dormitory will be opened after ‘Pongal.’

When the Commissioner happened to see shopkeepers encroaching upon the platform in front of their shops with stove, shelves to keep snacks, cool drink crates etc., he issued a warning to remove them immediately. “Since the platform is for hassle-free movement of passengers carrying luggage and their children, the traders should keep all their belongings inside their shops. Else, anything kept on the platform in front of the shops will be seized,” Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy warned the encroachers.