Madurai

Dormitories planned for devotees taking out padayatra to Tiruchendur

Mayor Jegan Periyasamy addressing the Corporation Council meeting in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh
Sudhakar P. THOOTHUKUDI July 29, 2022 19:57 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 20:01 IST

Thoothukudi Corporation has decided to build dormitories for the benefit of devotees taking out padayatra to Subramaniaswami Temple in Tiruchendur from southern districts.

Moving this proposal at the Corporation Council meeting held here on Friday, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy said thousands of devotees from various parts of the southern districts were taking out padayatra to Tiruchendur via Thoothukudi during Kanda Sashti, Vaikasi Visagam and Thai Poosam festivals. Since the Corporation had 2.50 acres of land near Uppar Odai close to Harbour Traffic Island on Thoothukudi – Tiruchendur Highway, dormitories with all basic facilities like toilets, drinking water and bathrooms would be established there.

Moreover, separate rooms for accommodating police personnel for ensuring the safety of the devotees would also be constructed, Mr. Jegan said.

While this proposal was passed unanimously, DMK Councillors opposed the move to float tenders for allotting 10 shops on Pearl City Beach for rent. “Since these shops should be allotted to the physically challenged, women self-help groups and the transgender, no tender should be floated,” they said.

Hence, the Council shelved the proposal.

Referring to the protest being organised by the Hindu Munnani against the ongoing renovation of Robert Ashe Memorial under the Smart City project, the Mayor said it was sanctioned in 2019 renovate the 100-year-old memorial. Since the Corporation had the responsibility of maintaining memorials and parks under its jurisdiction, it would take legal action against those who were spreading hatred to stop renovation of the memorial.

He also sought cooperation from the Councillors in eradicating use-and-throw plastic bags and ‘karuvelam’ trees within the city limits.

