Door-to-door survey helps many get vaccinated

In the last seven days alone, first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 11,352 persons residing within the Corporation limits, officials said on Sunday.

Following the rise in positive cases in the district, the health department in the Corporation had proposed to conduct a door-to-door survey. The objective was to find out the number of people who had not taken the first shot of the vaccine.

The officials said during the check, they found many had not taken the vaccine. “After taking their names and their mobile numbers, the officials organised a camp in that area/ward the following day itself,” they added.

The exercise had certainly brought in the desired results. In just seven days, the staff had inoculated 11,352 people with the first dose. Instead of organising mega camps, focusing in a ward/street helped teams to identify the beneficiaries. Field staff from the UPHCs including Mullakadu, Tharuvai Road, P and T Colony, Threspuram, Ganesh Nagar and Fatima Nagar and among others were involved in the exercise.

The survey also helped the staff to refer people to the Government Hospital after they complained of mild cough or cold. After offering counselling, many residents were convinced on taking the vaccine, the officials added.