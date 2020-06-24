Door-to-door surveillance to identify fever cases in Madurai

MADURAI

Health workers will undertake a door-to-door surveillance to identify fever cases within Madurai district as a step to control the spread of COVID-19 in the district, said District Monitoring Officer B. Chandra Mohan here on Wednesday while addressing a press meet.

He said that workers would be visiting houses once in three days with thermometers or fever scanners to assess body temperature of residents in their stipulated areas. “We have given a strict screening criterion for field-level healthcare workers,” he said.

Those with fevers will be rushed to the nearest fever clinics. There are 31 clinics under the corporation limit and 57 in the rural areas which will operate throughout the day, he said. He added that 39 mobile fever clinics would be making rounds across the 13 blocks of the district as well.

He said as part of their treatment protocol, the administration would be classifying positive cases as mild, moderate and severe and proceed to transfer the cases respectively to either COVID-19 care centres, health centres or hospitals.

He said that a total of 21 establishments with a capacity of 2,045 beds had been identified to function as COVID-19 Care Centres, where persons with mild symptoms would be admitted for monitoring and treatment. Similarly places with capacity of another 600 beds to function as COVID-19 Health Centres.

“In GRH, we have 2,000 beds ready, of which 375 beds have oxygen facility. Around 150 beds are available in intensive care units,” he said.

The officer added that the administration is working in tandem with five private hospitals who are contributing 400 beds. “The Chief Minister’s Health Insurance scheme will be made available at these hospitals. Those seeking private treatment too can approach these facilities,” he said.

Dr. Chandra Mohan said that the GRH was currently using CT scans for effective diagnosis and is not looking to alter its existing testing protocol. He said that the district had been testing based on guidelines provided by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and was not deviating.

On the sharp rise, the officer said that the disease had proven to exhibit some steep spikes. “We are testing primary contacts, travellers and patients of influenza like illness as well,” he said.

According to the monitoring officer, the district administration is maintaining treatment protocol and a death audit. “We are examining the ‘whys’” he said and advised citizens to wear masks, maintain personal distancing and wash hands.

Collector T. G. Vinay said that travellers looking to come to Madurai district would be allowed if they had proper supporting documents. Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said that fever clinics in 155 places are at the disposal of the public.

Later, the monitoring officer inspected the various prevention activities being done in containment zones along with the Collector and the Commissioner.