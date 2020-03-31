Door-to-door screening on in containment zone

Eight persons, who were identified during screening in the last two days with mild symptoms such as cold, were prescribed medicines, and face masks were given to their family members by the district administration as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

These persons were identified by the field level health workers while screening 21,300 houses located within one kilometre radius from the house where the 54-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 in Anna Nagar passed away.

Assistant City Health Officer of Madurai Corporation S. Vinoth Raja said that the exercise began on Sunday. He said that seven of the eight persons were identified on the first day and one person was identified on Monday.

He said that all these houses fall under the ‘containment zone,’ which is identified keeping the COVID-19 positive person’s house as the epicentre. Currently, four wards of the Corporation fall under this area.

Collector T.G. Vinay said that all these houses would be screened regularly with a team of 176 field workers, including anganwadi workers, domestic breeding checkers and urban health nurses. They would be led by a team of 30 supervisory workers and medical officers of Urban Primary Health Centres.

The field workers would enquire the residents to know if they have any symptoms like cold, cough or fever.

“In case any of them show even mild symptoms, a medical officer will examine and prescribe medicines to the person. Their family members will also be given masks as a precautionary measure. But, if any person is identified with acute respiratory illness, they will be immediately referred to Government Rajaji Hospital,” said Mr. Vinoth Raja.

New masks and gloves are given to field-level workers every day, he said.

A Corporation health official said that all the areas in the containment zone are regularly disinfected.