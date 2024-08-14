Door-to-door awareness campaign to be taken up on source segregation of waste in Dindigul

ITC Limited would take up door-to-door awareness for a period of one year in Dindigul city on the need to segregate domestic waste while handing over to Dindigul Corporation cleanliness workers.

Dindigul Corporation has signed an agreement with ITC Limited for deploying 25 volunteers in the 48 wards of the city to impress upon the residents on the importance of source segregation of waste into wet waste and dry waste.

“The bio-degradable wastes would be used to manufacture organic manure through micro compost centres, while the dry waste like papers and plastics would be taken up for recycling,” said Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran.

A meeting of Dindigul Corporation councillors, officials with ITC representatives, chaired by the Mayor, J. Ilamathi, was held here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that lack of awareness among the residents on source segregation forced the workers to suffer in the mammoth task of segregating the waste as non-degradable and degradable.

She appealed to the councillors to take up the message among the residents in order to make Dindigul a clean city.

The Commissioner said ITC Limited has taken up similar programme in Coimbatore city.

While the wet waste generated in Dindigul city is supposed to be around 50% of the total waste of 90 tonnes a day, due to lack of source segregation, only 25 tonnes of biodegradable waste is used for making manure.

The rest is mixed with dry waste and reaches the dumping yard.

Source segregation could be promoted by encouraging the workers to get additional income by selling the dry waste like papers and plastics.

The single use plastics which could be used for recycling would be taken to cement factories to be used as added fuel.

The aim is to reduce the quantum of waste going to the dump yard, Mr. Ravichandran, said.