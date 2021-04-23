A fuel bowser at Tallakulam in Madurai on Friday.

23 April 2021 21:23 IST

Madurai

Indian Oil launched a fuel bowser at the Tallakulam branch on Friday, which delivers fuel at the doorstep of the customers based on a phone call.

Arun Kumar Amarnath, a partner of Thiagarajan Automobiles, a dealer of Indian Oil, said that this initiative is called as 'Fuel @ Call'- where there is door delivery of diesel to customers.

This is an initiative of the Central government to serve the customers more efficiently. The price of the diesel will be the same as in the fuel stations. It is ensured that there is no spillage of fuel enroute.

Mr. Amarnath said that safety is given utmost importance. Hence, the product will be delivered according to PESO approved safety standards. Diesel will be delivered only for huge machinery and not for vehicles, he added.