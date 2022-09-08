Don’t want to see any constituency termed backward, says Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday said he did not wish to see any district or constituency in the State being described as backward.

Speaking at a government function in Tirunelveli, where he laid the foundation for 727 projects being implemented at an estimated cost of ₹156.28 crore and dedicated 29 completed projects worth ₹74.24 crore, he said every constituency in the State would be developed in all spheres.

He said he had written to all MLAs, asking them to list the priorities in their constituencies. “This government, under my leadership, will take them up. I am confident that such initiatives will be followed by others in the country. No doubt, Tamil Nadu is a forerunner and this is our model,” Mr. Stalin said, amid applause from the gathering.

He recalled that the Tamirabharani-Nambiar-Karumeniar river linking project was devised in 2009, when he was the Deputy Chief Minister, and that his father and then Chief Minister Karunanidhi had earmarked ₹369 crore for the ambitious project. “In the last 10 years, the party [AIADMK] in power did nothing. Hence, today, the cost has escalated. But the DMK government is determined to see the project through,” Mr. Stalin said, adding that officials had promised to execute the project by 2023.

Within a year of coming to power, the DMK government’s welfare projects had reached the needy. For instance, the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ had benefited two million people so far. Likewise, the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme had been getting a good response in many districts. These schemes had drawn the attention of other States, he said.

The Chief Minister appreciated officials at multiple levels for the successful implementation of programmes. The scheme of free electricity for one lakh eligible farmers was implemented in the last 12 months. Tirunelveli alone accounted for a little over 3,000 beneficiaries. This was possible due to systematic planning before execution, he said.

The Western Ghats would witness a sea change and become a tourist attraction. Spots like Manimuthar and other locations would be given a facelift by setting up eco-parks and other initiatives, he said.

The Chief Minister arrived in Thoothukudi on Wednesday and drove to Kanniyakumari to participate in the inaugural of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of the Congress, an ally of the DMK.

Later, he visited a match unit in Kovilpatti and interacted with the employees. After launching a few projects in Madurai and participating in the wedding of Minister P. Moorthy’s son, the Chief Minister is scheduled to leave for Chennai on Friday.