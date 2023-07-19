ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t use govt. emblem, private milk gova organisations told

July 19, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar district administration has warned of legal action against private organisations manufacturing milk gova and other milk byproducts for misusing State government emblem and name of Aavin in their nameboards.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said milk gova and other byproducts produced by private organisations were not government or Aavin products. People should not be misled by such fake advertisements and buy low-quality goods, the statement added.

