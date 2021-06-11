‘Don’t take coercive steps towards recovery of loans from farmers’

Madurai

11 June 2021 21:38 IST

Activist P. Ayyakannu filed a public interest litigation petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday seeking direction to the Centre to consider the plight of farmers and forbear from taking any coercive steps towards recovery of loans.

The petitioner said that farmers were suffering financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and were unable to make ends meet. The farmers had borrowed loans from nationalised banks, private scheduled banks and other private financial institutions. The recovery of loans could be postponed by two years, he said.

A Division Bench of Justices T. S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi observed the issue raised by the petitioner was a policy decision that had to be taken by the government and the court cannot issue any direction in this regard.

The court said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had spoken about the issue and the matter was taken up at higher levels. Since the matter was brought to the court’s notice, the judges said that the counsel could place before the court the developments in this regard. The case was adjourned.