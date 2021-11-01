Madurai

‘Don’t sell joined crackers’

Special Correspondent 01 November 2021 20:27 IST
Updated: 01 November 2021 20:27 IST

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district administration has asked fireworks manufacturers not to produce, stock, sell joined crackers and crackers with Barium Nitratre banned by Supreme Court.

In a meeting with fireworks manufacturers, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the banned fireworks goods will not be allowed for stocking, transporting and selling to public.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Madurai
Read more...