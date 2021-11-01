‘Don’t sell joined crackers’

01 November 2021 20:27 IST

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district administration has asked fireworks manufacturers not to produce, stock, sell joined crackers and crackers with Barium Nitratre banned by Supreme Court.

In a meeting with fireworks manufacturers, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the banned fireworks goods will not be allowed for stocking, transporting and selling to public.

