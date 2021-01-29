Don’t promote any tainted person, says HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday restrained Madurai Kamaraj University from further promoting any person whose promotion was already in dispute.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi passed the order on a public interest litigation petition filed by M. Lionel Antony Raj of Madurai, complaining of large-scale irregularities in previous appointments and promotions in the university.

The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities concerned to implement the final report submitted by a high-level committee and revise promotions and appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff.

He pointed out that people were appointed straight away to various posts in 2017 and 2018 during the stint of P.P. Chelladurai as Vice-Chancellor and V. Chinnaiah as Registrar and no reservation was followed.

The appointment of Mr. Chelladurai as Vice-Chancellor to Madurai Kamaraj University was set aside by the Madras High Court and the order was upheld by the Supreme Court. Though a high-level committee headed by retired High Court Judge G.M. Akbar Ali submitted a report pointing out various irregularities, no steps had been taken to implement the report, the petitioner said.